The revision comes following the US-Iran peace deal

Goldman Sachs raises India's growth forecast to 6.8%

By Akash Pandey 03:28 pm Jun 26, 202603:28 pm

What's the story

Goldman Sachs has raised its real GDP growth forecast for India to 6.8% for the calendar year 2026, up from its previous estimate of 6.5%. The revision comes on the back of lower oil prices, easing supply disruptions, and resilient domestic demand following the US-Iran peace deal. The investment bank also revised its FY27 GDP growth estimate upward by 40 basis points to 6.5%.