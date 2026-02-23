Goldman Sachs raises oil price forecasts for late 2026

Goldman expects OPEC+ to begin gradually increasing production in the second quarter of 2026. Even with slower growth in Asia and no supply hiccups from Iran , Goldman still sees a surplus of about 2.3 million barrels per day in 2026.

Potential price increases in 2027

Looking ahead, Goldman thinks prices could dip if sanctions on Iran or Russia are lifted and more oil hits the market quickly.

But if demand stays strong and supply growth slows down, Brent could average $65 (and WTI $61) in 2027—with a possible bump up to $70 and $66 by year-end.