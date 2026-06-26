AI won't cause job apocalypse, but disruption expected: Goldman Sachs

Job market

Net negative impact in near term, says Nobel laureate

MIT's Daron Acemoglu, a Nobel laureate in Economics, expects a modest net negative impact of AI on employment over the next five years. He cautions that the long-term outcome will depend on whether companies use AI to augment workers or replace them. "AI is more likely to replace than augment jobs in the near term... So, I expect a net negative impact on the number of jobs in the coming years," Acemoglu said.