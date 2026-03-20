Goldman Sachs to implement staggered layoffs across all departments
Business
Goldman Sachs is shaking up its usual layoff routine by rolling out smaller, staggered job cuts across all departments starting April 2026.
Instead of one big round, leaders in each division will decide the timing, aiming for more flexibility and less disruption.
Layoffs will include teams from investment banking to asset management
Layoffs will stretch through the summer and touch teams from investment banking to asset management.
While the total number isn't set yet, it's expected to be lower than previous years.
Most cuts are aimed at low performers, even though Goldman is financially strong right now.
Despite job cuts, Goldman reported $58 billion in revenue for 2025
Goldman reported $58 billion in revenue for 2025, up 9% from the prior year.