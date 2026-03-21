Goldman's big AI bet: chatbot for every employee

Goldman Sachs has gone all in on AI, rolling out new tech like chatbots and smarter risk tools across the company. But so far, these big moves haven't made much of a dent in the US economy.

Goldman's AI push and the tech giant's spending plans Goldman gave its 47,000 employees an AI chatbot and teamed up with Cognition Labs for custom tools.

While tech giants are set to spend heavily on AI, the payoff is still mostly hype: real economic gains are slow to show up.

Productivity gains and potential job losses Some companies using AI that quantified its impact on specific tasks reported a median productivity gain of about 30%, concentrated in customer support and software development tasks.

But there's a flip side: companies that discussed AI in the context of their workforce reduced job openings by more than other companies.

Goldman predicts that eventually, around 11 million US jobs could be automated away.