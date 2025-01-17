What's the story

Think of it as your employer's farewell gift - only bigger, better, and with tax perks! Gratuity, a thank-you payment for your years of service, can come with tax benefits - but only if you know the rules.

In India, the Income Tax Act governs how much of your gratuity is tax-free, and understanding these exemptions could save you big bucks.

This guide unwraps the tax-friendly side of gratuity so you don't miss out on what's rightfully yours.