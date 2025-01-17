What's the story

Struck gold with a lottery win? While the jackpot might make your dreams come true, tax laws are ready to swoop in for a share of your fortune!

In India, lottery winnings come with a hefty tax bite—far from a free ride to riches. But don't worry, navigating the tax maze isn't as tricky as it seems.

This article breaks down how lottery winnings are taxed under the Income Tax Act.