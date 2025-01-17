What's the story

Tax troubles keeping you awake? Think of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) as your courtroom superhero in India's tax drama.

As the second appellate forum, it's where taxpayers face off with the taxman to settle heated disputes.

With rising tax scrutiny, understanding how ITATs work is more critical than ever. It's not just about winning or losing—it's about shaping smarter tax strategies. Ready to uncover the power behind tax justice? Let's dive in.