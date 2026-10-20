Google Cloud, Cognizant launch Gemini Frontier Capability Group for businesses
Cognizant and Google Cloud are joining forces to launch the "Gemini Frontier Capability Group," aiming to help businesses use smarter, more secure AI.
Over 18,000 Cognizant employees will be part of this push, which focuses on upgrading old tech systems and boosting frontier cyber defense with architecture built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and fortified by Google Cloud's Model Armor.
Cognizant launches Gemini for 100,000 employees
Cognizant isn't just helping clients; it's rolling out the Gemini AI platform internally too, starting with 100,000 employees and planning to double that.
CEO Ravi Kumar S says this partnership lets it bring cutting-edge AI into real-world use, while Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian sees it as a big step toward making advanced autonomous agents mainstream in business.