Google found guilty of maintaining search monopoly
Big news in tech law—on August 5, 2025, a judge ruled that Google violated US antitrust laws by maintaining its search monopoly, echoing the Microsoft case from the '90s.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) says Google stayed on top by making exclusive deals with companies like Apple, not just because it was better.
What's next for the tech giants?
The DOJ wants to shake things up—maybe even forcing Google to sell Chrome or make other big changes to boost competition.
Apple tried to join the trial but was turned down; still, its huge search deals with Google were key evidence against Google.
Up next: a remedies phase in April 2025 to decide what happens now.