India is in a rush to seal trade deals

India is working on 8-10 new trade agreements

India isn't stopping there—it's working on 8-10 new trade agreements and reviewing its pact with ASEAN countries.

Talks with SACU have encountered issues regarding the inclusion of services in the agreement, while fresh negotiations with EAEU aim to help small businesses grow.

Plus, a free trade agreement with Oman is almost done, which could give a solid boost to industries like petroleum and industrial goods.

All these moves are about making sure India isn't putting all its eggs in one basket when it comes to global trade.