Google bags discom license for $15B AP data center hub

Google has bagged a power distribution (discom) license for its upcoming 1GW data center hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh . The move comes just weeks before the project, worth $15 billion and India's biggest single foreign direct investment, is set to break ground on April 28. The Andhra Pradesh cabinet approved the discom license for Google yesterday.

Unique achievement Major concession from state government The discom license is a major concession from the state government, making Google the first private company to get such a license in Andhra Pradesh. The license will enable Google to directly procure and distribute electricity for its operations. This transition from being a major power consumer to managing its own energy supply is an important step for hyperscale data center operators like Google.

Operational efficiency Data centers consume a lot of power and water The power distribution license is expected to bring cost efficiencies and tighter control over power reliability for Google. Data centers are known to consume a lot of power and water, with electricity accounting for a major chunk of their operating costs. By securing this license, Google can optimize its sourcing mix with renewable energy integration while ensuring an uninterrupted, high-quality power supply necessary for round-the-clock uptime.

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Risk mitigation Broader global trend where hyperscalers are taking control A senior state government official said that Google's move with the discom license reduces its exposure to grid disruptions, and enables tighter control over efficiency and sustainability targets. This is part of a broader global trend where hyperscalers are taking control of critical infrastructure layers like power and cooling to improve margins and reliability. In India, this regulatory flexibility is seen as a potential template for future investments amid rising data center demand driven by AI adoption and cloud expansion.

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