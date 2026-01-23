Google acquires voice start-up Hume AI to enhance Gemini
What's the story
Google DeepMind has signed a licensing deal with Hume AI, licensing its emotion-sensing voice technology and top talent. This includes CEO Alan Cowen and seven other engineers from the start-up. The move is aimed at enhancing Gemini's voice capabilities and keeping DeepMind ahead in the rapidly evolving field of voice artificial intelligence (AI).
Tech innovation
A game-changer in voice AI
Hume AI's tech can detect a user's emotions and mood based on their voice, bringing a new level of empathy to digital assistants. The company has raised $74 million in funding and is targeting $100 million revenue in 2026. Since launching its Empathetic Voice Interface in 2024, Hume has been making significant strides in the industry. Now, their expertise is being integrated with DeepMind's capabilities.
Leadership transition
Cowen's role in shaping AI's future
Cowen, who led Hume AI in developing emotionally intelligent conversational tools, will now bring his expertise to DeepMind. His work in understanding human emotions through speech will play a key role in shaping future human-AI interactions. This deal highlights the growing importance of emotional intelligence in the next generation of technology.