Google acquires voice start-up Hume AI to enhance Gemini

Tech innovation

A game-changer in voice AI

Hume AI's tech can detect a user's emotions and mood based on their voice, bringing a new level of empathy to digital assistants. The company has raised $74 million in funding and is targeting $100 million revenue in 2026. Since launching its Empathetic Voice Interface in 2024, Hume has been making significant strides in the industry. Now, their expertise is being integrated with DeepMind's capabilities.