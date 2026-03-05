Google settles with Epic, cuts Play Store commission to 20%

Google has agreed to a settlement with Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, over antitrust concerns. The tech giant will reduce its Play Store commission to 20% for in-app purchases. If app developers use Google's billing system, an additional 5% will be charged. The changes also include a new program called Registered App Stores that will make it easier for users to install alternative app stores.

Settlement details Fortnite to relist on Google Play Store The new settlement will allow Epic Games to relist Fortnite on the Google Play Store worldwide. It also includes a plan for Epic Games to invest in its own alternative app store, the Epic Games Store for Android. As part of this agreement, Google's Registered App Stores program will provide an easier installation flow for users looking to sideload apps from outside the Play Store.

Program launch Registered App Stores program The Registered App Stores program will be launched in markets outside the US first. Once the settlement is approved by the court, it will also be available in America. The program is aimed at allowing approved stores to meet certain quality and safety requirements, addressing Epic's concerns over sideloading apps with scary warnings about non-Play Store apps.

Fee changes New service fees for app developers Google has also revised its Play Store commission structure. The default commission, which was 30% with a reduced fee of 15% for recurring subscriptions, will now be lower. The new "service fee" will be 20% for in-app purchases on new installs and 10% for recurring subscriptions. However, this fee doesn't cover the use of Google's own billing system, that's an additional 5%.

