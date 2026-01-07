Google's Larry Page moves businesses from California amid billionaire tax

Larry Page , the billionaire co-founder of Google , has officially moved his business interests out of California. The move is likely influenced by a proposed new wealth tax in the state. Page's family office, Koop, was converted from California to Delaware in late December 2025. He is currently the world's second richest person with a net worth of $258 billion, according to Forbes Real-time Billionaires Index.

Business relocation Page's business entities relocated to Delaware Along with his family office, Page also moved several other business entities to Delaware. These include Flu Lab LLC, which he has used for influenza research and development, and One Aero, which has financed his flying car projects. Dynatomics LLC, a new start-up focused on using AI in aircraft manufacturing that Page launched in 2023, was also moved from California to Delaware with a new principal address in Keller, Texas.

Tax implications Page's potential move to Florida amid proposed tax The New York Times had reported in December that Page was considering a move to Florida due to a proposed ballot measure taxing the state's wealthiest residents. If passed, the measure would impose a 5% tax on assets of California residents worth over $1 billion. A source close to Page said he had already left California, but it remains unclear if this is a permanent relocation.