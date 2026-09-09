Google secures up to 50% of Loviisa capacity in Finland
Business
Google is making big moves in clean energy by securing up to 50% of the capacity from Finland's Loviisa nuclear plant, the first deal like this in Europe.
This deal helps unlock about €1 billion in investment to keep Loviisa running until 2050 and supports Google's €13 billion plan to boost its AI infrastructure in Finland.
Upgrades keep Loviisa running past 2030
The deal means Loviisa will get upgrades and stay active past 2030, with Fortum (the plant's owner) calling nuclear a clean and reliable choice for companies needing lots of energy long term.
There's also talk of exploring more nuclear and renewable projects together.
Analysts think this could spark similar deals across Europe as tech companies look for greener ways to power their massive data needs.