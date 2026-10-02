Google subsidiary Raiden Infotech approved for Visakhapatnam data center
Business
Google's subsidiary, Raiden Infotech, just got official approval to set up a huge hyperscale data center in Visakhapatnam.
The project sailed through several government committees and now has the final nod from Andhra Pradesh's top officials.
High court to hear environmental petition
The center will use 160 acres from Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Vari Devasthanam, but the Endowments Department keeps ownership while Google's team gets temporary rights.
There's an 11-year lease (possibly up to 30 years if courts agree), costing ₹26,45,54,400 per year with 5% escalation every five years.
An environmental petition is set for hearing on October 5, and the High Court will weigh both religious and environmental concerns before anything moves forward.