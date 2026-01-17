Google to appeal ruling that said it monopolized online search

Google will appeal a US federal court ruling that found the tech giant guilty of illegally monopolizing online search. The move comes as part of one of Silicon Valley's biggest antitrust battles. The appeal is against an August 2024 decision by US District Judge Amit Mehta, who ruled that Google violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act by maintaining monopoly power in search and search advertising.

Company statement Google's response to the ruling In response to the ruling, Google had announced its intention to appeal. The company argued that the court underestimated competition and overemphasized contractual agreements in shaping user behavior. Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google's VP of Regulatory Affairs, said in a blog post on Friday that the ruling "ignored the reality that people use Google because they want to, not because they're forced to."

Legal strategy Appeal aims to pause court-ordered remedies Along with the appeal, Google is also seeking a stay on the implementation of court-ordered remedies. This would maintain the status quo while the case progresses through the legal system. Antitrust appeals can take years, giving Google some breathing room as it continues to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into search. The original antitrust trial began in September 2023 and featured extensive testimony on Google's dominance, including its lucrative default search agreements with companies such as Apple and Samsung.

Market impact Judge Mehta's final remedies and market reaction In September 2025, Judge Mehta rejected the most aggressive remedies proposed by the US Department of Justice, including a forced sale of the Chrome browser. The decision was welcomed by markets, with Alphabet's stock jumping about 8% on the day. However, critics have described these measures as a mere slap on the wrist for a company that dominates how billions access information online.

