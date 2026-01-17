Google to appeal ruling that said it monopolized online search
What's the story
Google will appeal a US federal court ruling that found the tech giant guilty of illegally monopolizing online search. The move comes as part of one of Silicon Valley's biggest antitrust battles. The appeal is against an August 2024 decision by US District Judge Amit Mehta, who ruled that Google violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act by maintaining monopoly power in search and search advertising.
Company statement
Google's response to the ruling
In response to the ruling, Google had announced its intention to appeal. The company argued that the court underestimated competition and overemphasized contractual agreements in shaping user behavior. Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google's VP of Regulatory Affairs, said in a blog post on Friday that the ruling "ignored the reality that people use Google because they want to, not because they're forced to."
Legal strategy
Appeal aims to pause court-ordered remedies
Along with the appeal, Google is also seeking a stay on the implementation of court-ordered remedies. This would maintain the status quo while the case progresses through the legal system. Antitrust appeals can take years, giving Google some breathing room as it continues to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into search. The original antitrust trial began in September 2023 and featured extensive testimony on Google's dominance, including its lucrative default search agreements with companies such as Apple and Samsung.
Market impact
Judge Mehta's final remedies and market reaction
In September 2025, Judge Mehta rejected the most aggressive remedies proposed by the US Department of Justice, including a forced sale of the Chrome browser. The decision was welcomed by markets, with Alphabet's stock jumping about 8% on the day. However, critics have described these measures as a mere slap on the wrist for a company that dominates how billions access information online.
Company concerns
Final remedies and Google's concerns
The final remedies, issued in December, were far from dismantling Google's business. Mehta ordered the company to share certain raw search interaction data used to train its ranking and AI systems while explicitly protecting Google's underlying algorithms. The judge also restricted future search distribution deals, requiring any similar agreements to terminate within a year of being signed. However, Google has warned that even these requirements could undermine user privacy and weaken incentives for rivals to develop their own products.