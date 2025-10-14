LOADING...
Google announces $15B investment to build AI hub in India
AI hub will be located in Visakhapatnam

By Mudit Dube
Oct 14, 2025
12:14 pm
What's the story

Google has announced plans to invest $15 billion in India over the next five years. The tech giant will build a massive data center and artificial intelligence (AI) base in Andhra Pradesh. This facility will be Google's largest AI hub outside the United States. "It's the largest AI hub that we are going to be investing in anywhere in the world outside of the US," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

Project details

New facility will be located in Visakhapatnam

The new facility will be located in Visakhapatnam, a port city in Andhra Pradesh. It will include a 1-gigawatt data center campus that integrates AI infrastructure, large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fiber-optic network. This investment is part of Google's strategy to expand its global data center footprint and cater to the growing demand for cloud services and AI capabilities.

Industry trend

Competition among tech giants in India

Google's massive investment comes as big tech companies such as Microsoft and Amazon are also investing heavily in building new data center infrastructure in India. The country is a key growth market for these global giants, with nearly a billion internet users. The competition among these companies to establish their presence in India is driving the rapid development of data centers across the country.