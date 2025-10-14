AI hub will be located in Visakhapatnam

Google announces $15B investment to build AI hub in India

Google has announced plans to invest $15 billion in India over the next five years. The tech giant will build a massive data center and artificial intelligence (AI) base in Andhra Pradesh. This facility will be Google's largest AI hub outside the United States. "It's the largest AI hub that we are going to be investing in anywhere in the world outside of the US," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.