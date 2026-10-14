Google.org invests $15 million with The/Nudge to aid India's MSMEs
Business
Google.org is investing $15 million, teaming up with The/Nudge, to help India's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) tackle big hurdles like getting loans and going digital.
With more than 90 million MSMEs out there, this move could impact the lives of about 345 million people working in the sector.
Funding for AI and voice platform
The funding will go toward building AI-powered tools for easier credit access and market discovery, plus a multilingual, voice-led platform to help folks in smaller towns learn new skills.
Preeti Lobana, VP & Country Manager, Google India, says it's all about making advanced tech actually useful for small businesses.
The hope? Stronger MSMEs that can compete globally and grow sustainably.