Gorilla, Yotta to deploy 5,000 GPUs in India

Yotta will set up and manage these high-end servers using NVIDIA 's blueprints. The goal: give businesses and government agencies access to powerful AI tools (think clusters, virtual machines, and workstations) all in one place. With India's AI market predicted to hit $17 billion by 2027, this partnership is set to speed things up.

Yotta also wants to scale beyond 1 million GPUs

Gorilla and Yotta are exploring a potential deployment of more than 5,000 additional servers over the next year or so. Yotta also aims to scale GPU deployments significantly within the next few years.

If they pull it off, India could see a big boost in advanced data processing for everything from startups to major industries.