Modi government now allows ethanol blending in aviation turbine fuel

In a major push toward cleaner and alternative energy sources for aviation, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has amended the rules governing aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The new guidelines expand the definition of ATF to include blends with synthetic hydrocarbons and ethanol. This is in line with updated Indian Standards (IS 1571 and IS 17081). The changes are expected to pave the way for sustainable aviation fuels.

Implementation Revised framework notified under Essential Commodities Act The revised framework, which comes into effect immediately, was notified under the Essential Commodities Act. It also removes some legacy references from the previous order, and aligns enforcement provisions with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. This is particularly relevant for search and seizure norms. The changes are part of a broader effort to promote sustainable aviation fuels in India.

Fuel cost negotiations Civil aviation ministry negotiating with states to reduce VAT The Ministry of Civil Aviation is negotiating with states like Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Maharashtra to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on ATF. The talks come as fuel prices remain high. The urgency comes after a sharp spike in jet fuel costs due to the West Asia conflict, which disrupted global supply chains.

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