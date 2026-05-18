Government and LIC may cut IDBI Bank asking price 20%
Business
The government and LIC, which together own nearly all of IDBI Bank, are rethinking their big selloff plan after earlier bids didn't hit the mark.
To spark more interest, they might lower the minimum asking price by about 20%.
The goal is to make the deal more appealing after previous offers fell short.
IDBI shares down 32% this year
IDBI Bank's share price has dropped 32% this year (way more than other banks), so officials are considering focusing on its true value instead of just market numbers.
The sale was paused in March when bids from Fairfax and Emirates NBD didn't meet expectations.
Now, talks with potential buyers are back on, but regulatory approvals could slow things down.