Government appoints Brajesh Kumar Singh as Canara Bank MD CEO
Canara Bank just got a new boss: Brajesh Kumar Singh steps in as managing director and CEO, taking over from K Satyanarayana Raju.
His appointment was officially announced by the government on May 30, 2026, and he'll be leading the bank until April 2029 (or unless there's a change).
Brajesh Kumar Singh 30+ years' experience
Singh brings over 30 years of banking experience across corporate credit, retail banking, human resources, and business development.
He previously served as executive director at Indian Bank.
With degrees in agriculture and finance (and some solid leadership training at IIM Bangalore), he's got both practical know-how and academic chops.
Canara Bank pledges digital upgrades
His selection was backed by top government panels.
Under Singh's leadership, Canara Bank says it will focus on digital upgrades, making banking more accessible for everyone, improving asset quality, and enhancing customer experience, all aimed at creating lasting value for its stakeholders.