Government appoints Brajesh Kumar Singh as Canara Bank MD CEO Business Jun 01, 2026

Canara Bank just got a new boss: Brajesh Kumar Singh steps in as managing director and CEO, taking over from K Satyanarayana Raju.

His appointment was officially announced by the government on May 30, 2026, and he'll be leading the bank until April 2029 (or unless there's a change).