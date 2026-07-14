Not ₹1,160cr but ₹5.6L: Government body disputes rice-ethanol 'scam' scale

The FCI said its probe into the alleged diversion of subsidized rice meant for ethanol production under the ethanol blending program was limited to 242.50 quintals, valued at around ₹5.63 lakh.

"It pertains to an alleged diversion of 490 bags (242.50 quintals) of rice involving an estimated value of about Rs 5.63 lakh. Therefore, the media reports equating the entire value of rice supplied under the ethanol blending program with the alleged diversion are misleading."