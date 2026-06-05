Government considers raising deposit insurance limit from 5L to 7.5L

Deposit insurance adopts risk based premiums

The last time this insurance got a boost was back in 2020, when it jumped from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

With several urban cooperative banks failing recently and nearly ₹2,000 crore paid out in claims in FY26, the move aims to make depositors feel safer.

Plus, there's a new system where well-managed banks pay lower premiums and riskier ones pay more, so your money should be in better hands going forward.