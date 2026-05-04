Government cut Vodafone Idea AGR dues 27% and shares jump

Vodafone Idea to pay ₹100cr yearly

To tackle these dues, Vodafone Idea will pay at least ₹100 crore each year from FY 2031-32 to FY 2034-35. After that, the rest will be split into six equal installments through FY 2040-41.

Investors seemed pretty happy about this clearer payment plan and reduced bill. The stock was trading at ₹10.65 by Tuesday morning.