Modi government announces new incentives for MSMEs: What has changed?

The Indian government has announced major changes to the Mutual Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs (MCGS-MSME). The scheme, which was earlier limited to manufacturing, has now been expanded to include service-sector micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The Finance Ministry said the minimum machinery or equipment cost requirement has been reduced from 75% to 60% of total project costs.

Scheme benefits Key highlights of the revised scheme Under the revised scheme, loans up to ₹100 crore shall continue to get 60% guarantee coverage from the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC). The upfront contribution, which was previously non-refundable at 5%, shall now be partially refundable starting from the fourth year. The maximum tenure of guarantee under this scheme is 10 years.

Export incentives Special provisions for exporters The revised scheme also introduces provisions aimed at exporters. Profitable MSMEs with a minimum of 25% export turnover in the last three financial years can now borrow up to ₹20 crore with 75% guarantee coverage. The upfront contribution for these companies is set at 2%, capped at ₹40 lakh, with partial refunds in later years and guarantee fees waived off during the first year.

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