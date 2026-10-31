Centre forms high-level committee to review India's banking sector

Along with Patel, the committee also includes Shirish Chandra Murmu (RBI Deputy Governor), Padmaja Chunduru (former MD & CEO of Indian Bank), and N S Vishwanathan (former RBI Deputy Governor).

The Joint Secretary (Banking) in the Department of Financial Services will be the Member Secretary for this panel.

The formation of this committee was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech for 2026-27.