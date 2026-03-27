Government introduces Jan Vishwas Bill to amend nearly 80 laws

Bill mandates 10% triennial penalty increases

The bill introduces an automatic 10% rise in fines and penalties every three years and retains specific penalty increases (for example, a higher fine for not keeping a dog on a leash) and now gives a 30-day grace period for license renewals.

While it skips changes to the MSME Development Act, it adds updates to other laws like the Legal Metrology Act.

This is all part of a bigger push for "Minimum Government Maximum Governance," meaning fewer hoops to jump through and clearer rules for everyone.