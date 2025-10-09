Tata Trusts dispute: What Amit Shah, Sitharaman said amid crisis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have met top Tata Group executives in New Delhi. The meeting comes amid ongoing infighting among trustees of Tata Trusts over board appointments and governance issues. The ministers stressed the need for stability within Tata Trusts and expressed concerns about internal disputes affecting Tata Sons, India's most valuable business group.

Meeting details Who attended the meeting The high-profile meeting was attended by Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, Vice-Chairman Venu Srinivasan, and Trustee Darius Khambata. It also saw the presence of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. The ministers made it clear that they were worried about the ongoing discord and supported stringent measures against trustees responsible for creating disruptions.

Stance Government's concerns over potential impact on Tata Sons The government has expressed significant concern over the risk of internal disputes in the Trusts impacting Tata Sons and its subsidiaries. The underlying message seems to be that given the Trusts' controlling stake in Tata Sons, there is a "public responsibility," considering the organization's scale, strategic importance, and economic impact. Further, it stresses that any disagreements within the Trusts should be resolved privately through internal channels.