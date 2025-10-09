Next Article
You can now pay with UPI directly in ChatGPT
Razorpay, NPCI, and OpenAI have teamed up for a new pilot called Agentic Payments, letting you shop and pay with UPI directly in ChatGPT.
You can now browse products, compare prices, and pay—all without leaving your chat window.
It's an early step toward making online shopping way more seamless.
What does this mean for you?
With this pilot, you could soon just ask ChatGPT to order groceries from places like BigBasket or pay for digital services—ChatGPT handles the search, selection, and payment through Razorpay.
The project's future depends on how this test goes and getting regulatory approvals.
India is a big focus for OpenAI since so many people here use ChatGPT; if all goes well, we might see further expansion of payment options.