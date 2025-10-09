Silver's sharp climb sparks interest, nearing historic $50 high

Silver's momentum and potential

Silver has a track record of beating gold during big market rallies—like between 2008 and 2011, when it soared over 350% while gold rose just under 80%.

Right now, the gold-to-silver ratio has dropped from 100 to 82, hinting silver might still have room to run.

With a 20% surge in just the last month, silver's momentum looks strong for anyone watching short-term trends or thinking about jumping in.