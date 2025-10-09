Silver's sharp climb sparks interest, nearing historic $50 high
Silver is trading at $49.02 per ounce as of October 9, 2025, coming within reach of its historic $50 high set back in 1980 and nearly matched in 2011.
This year alone, silver prices have jumped 70%, outpacing gold's 53% rise—even with gold making headlines for hitting $4,000 earlier this month.
If you're following the markets, silver's sharp climb is definitely catching attention.
Silver's momentum and potential
Silver has a track record of beating gold during big market rallies—like between 2008 and 2011, when it soared over 350% while gold rose just under 80%.
Right now, the gold-to-silver ratio has dropped from 100 to 82, hinting silver might still have room to run.
With a 20% surge in just the last month, silver's momentum looks strong for anyone watching short-term trends or thinking about jumping in.