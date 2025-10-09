Avaada Electro plans $1B IPO to fund solar push

Who is Avaada Electro?

Avaada Electro is a major player in India's solar scene, making solar modules and pushing for more local manufacturing.

Their "sand-to-molecule" strategy means they want to handle everything in-house—from raw materials like wafers and polysilicon to finished panels—cutting down on imports.

Their facilities in Nagpur and UP are ALMM-approved, so they can take part in government-backed projects.