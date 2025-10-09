How Tata Group stocks fared since Ratan Tata's death

Notable gainers and losers in the group

While the main Sensex and Nifty indices barely grew (up just 0.8%), Tata stocks struggled much more. Tejas Networks crashed by over 50%, and Trent dropped nearly 44%.

Still, a few bright spots stood out: Tata Steel actually rose 8% thanks to government policies, and Tata Investment Corporation soared by 40%.

Even with rising costs, Tata Consumer Products managed a small gain—outperforming most of its FMCG peers.