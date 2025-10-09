Next Article
How Tata Group stocks fared since Ratan Tata's death
Business
Over the past year, Tata Group companies lost more than ₹7 lakh crore in market value—a 21% drop.
This period coincided with the passing of Ratan Tata on 9 October 2024, but experts say the decline was really about global economic pressures and some company-specific challenges, not his death.
Notable gainers and losers in the group
While the main Sensex and Nifty indices barely grew (up just 0.8%), Tata stocks struggled much more. Tejas Networks crashed by over 50%, and Trent dropped nearly 44%.
Still, a few bright spots stood out: Tata Steel actually rose 8% thanks to government policies, and Tata Investment Corporation soared by 40%.
Even with rising costs, Tata Consumer Products managed a small gain—outperforming most of its FMCG peers.