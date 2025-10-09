Google tightens WFH policy, one remote day equals full week

Google has updated its 'Work from Anywhere' (WFA) policy, making it stricter for employees who want to work remotely. The tech giant has informed its staff that even a single day of remote work outside their official office will now be counted as a full week against their annual WFA allowance. The change comes as part of Google's ongoing efforts to manage compliance requirements and daily operations.

Policy details Changes to WFA policy The original WFA policy, introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed employees to work from locations outside their primary office for up to four weeks a year. However, under the new rules, even one day of remote work will now be counted as a full week deducted from this annual allowance. The revised guidelines also clarify that WFA is not meant for working from home or nearby offices but for employees genuinely relocating beyond their normal commuting range.

Policy rationale Leadership's rationale behind the changes Google's leadership says the policy change is necessary to meet compliance requirements and operational needs, citing "legal and financial implications of cross-border work." Employees approved to use WFA must also align their working hours with the time zone of their temporary work location. Notably, roles that require a physical presence, such as those tied to data centers, will remain exempt from the WFA framework.

Industry shift Tech industry trends toward stricter office attendance mandates The change in Google's WFA policy is part of a larger trend in the tech industry, with companies like Microsoft and Amazon also tightening their office attendance rules. Microsoft will soon require employees to be in the office at least three days a week, while Amazon has implemented a full five-day in-office requirement for its corporate workforce.