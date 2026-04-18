Government mulls raising EPFO salary cap to ₹25,000 or ₹30,000

Officials plan consultations amid ESIC talks

Officials are expected to consult stakeholders after taking the necessary approvals before making anything official, since a higher ceiling means more coverage but also extra costs for employers.

There's also talk of syncing EPFO's limit with the Employees's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), which is set at ₹21,000.

The Supreme Court recently flagged the need to update the threshold in line with rising wages and inflation.