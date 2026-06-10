Government raises 20000cr via stakes and monetization, hits quarter target

Stake sales 12166cr, monetization 6367cr

Most of the funds, ₹12,166 crore, came from selling parts of Central Bank of India, Coal India, and NHPC. Asset monetization brought in another ₹6,367 crore; an additional expected ₹1,260 crore is expected from selling up to 3% stake in NLC India.

Even with big expenses like oil subsidies piling up (oil companies are losing ₹700 crore every day), the government is not planning spending cuts yet.

A closer look at revenue trends is coming by mid-July.