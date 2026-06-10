Government raises 20000cr via stakes and monetization, hits quarter target
The government just pulled in ₹20,000 crore in the first two months of 2026-27 by selling stakes in public companies and monetizing assets, already hitting a quarter of its yearly goal.
This cash boost comes as subsidy costs are rising fast, especially for fertilizers, thanks to higher prices and supply chain hiccups.
Stake sales 12166cr, monetization 6367cr
Most of the funds, ₹12,166 crore, came from selling parts of Central Bank of India, Coal India, and NHPC. Asset monetization brought in another ₹6,367 crore; an additional expected ₹1,260 crore is expected from selling up to 3% stake in NLC India.
Even with big expenses like oil subsidies piling up (oil companies are losing ₹700 crore every day), the government is not planning spending cuts yet.
A closer look at revenue trends is coming by mid-July.