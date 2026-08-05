Government raises apprenticeship target to 6L for 2026-27 under NATS
Business
The government is raising its apprenticeship target to 6 lakh students for 2026-27 under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS).
That's a big 40% jump from last year.
This move aims to help more young people get hands-on industry experience and address worries about jobs and skill gaps, especially after recent student protests.
NATS 1,250Cr support, private uptake low
NATS now requires at least 40% of apprentices to earn a "good" or higher industry rating, with ₹1,250 crore set aside this year to support the scheme.
While NATS helps graduates and diploma holders get practical training, experts say private sector involvement is still low: only about half of registered candidates actually land apprenticeships.