Government selects 6 firms including TCS, NEC India for AI
Business
Big news in tech: The government has just chosen six companies, including TCS, NEC India, and a few others, to handle AI and machine learning services for ministries and public sector offices.
This selection is part of the Digital India push to make public services smarter and more efficient.
Two-year contracts after 80 bidders
These firms beat out 80 competitors (like Deloitte and PwC) after a bidding process, with contracts lasting two years (plus a possible extra year).
By standardizing how vendors are picked, the government hopes to speed up getting AI tools into everyday governance.
Ministries can now work directly with these companies on projects like data analytics or automation, but entities are required to keep NeGD informed of such engagements.