Government selects 6 firms including TCS, NEC India for AI

Two-year contracts after 80 bidders

These firms beat out 80 competitors (like Deloitte and PwC) after a bidding process, with contracts lasting two years (plus a possible extra year).

By standardizing how vendors are picked, the government hopes to speed up getting AI tools into everyday governance.

Ministries can now work directly with these companies on projects like data analytics or automation, but entities are required to keep NeGD informed of such engagements.