Government summons Air India CEO over Phuket-Delhi flight's altitude loss
What's the story
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has summoned Air India's outgoing Chief Executive Officer, Campbell Wilson, after the airline's Phuket-Delhi flight suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude on August 4. The flight experienced a "momentary altitude variation" while it was flying over Odisha, leading to injuries to 13 passengers and four crew members, Air India said. The aircraft, carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members, landed safely in Delhi.
Probe progress
Initial description of incident
Air India had initially described the occurrence as a "brief turbulence-related event that caused a momentary change in altitude."
However, it was later classified as a "serious incident" by the DGCA and handed over to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).
The Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder from the Airbus A320 involved in the incident have been secured for analysis.
Assistance offered
Passengers, cabin crew hospitalized
Thirteen passengers and four cabin crew members were hospitalized after the incident. While five passengers have been discharged, others remain under treatment and observation.
Air India said it was extending all necessary assistance to those affected and cooperating fully with investigators.
The probe has widened as reports suggest possible technical anomalies during the flight, including an autopilot disconnect and hydraulic system issues.
Pilot screening
Pilots screened for psychoactive substances
Both pilots of the flight were subjected to mandatory psychoactive substance screening after landing.
The Civil Aviation Ministry said the pilot-in-command's initial screening result required confirmatory laboratory testing, with a final report awaited.
In light of this, the DGCA has de-rostered both pilots pending completion of the investigation.
Leadership change
Increased regulatory scrutiny after operational disruptions
This incident comes at a sensitive time for Air India, which is under increased regulatory scrutiny after operational disruptions and aircraft shortages and the aftermath of the crash in Ahmedabad last year that killed 260 people.
The airline recently announced a leadership transition with Wilson stepping down and former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam set to take charge.