Loading...
Home / News / Business News / Government summons Air India CEO over Phuket-Delhi flight's altitude loss 
Government summons Air India CEO over Phuket-Delhi flight's altitude loss 
Air India flight AI2379 experienced a serious incident

Government summons Air India CEO over Phuket-Delhi flight's altitude loss 

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 11, 2026
05:22 pm
What's the story

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has summoned Air India's outgoing Chief Executive Officer, Campbell Wilson, after ‌the airline's Phuket-Delhi flight suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude on August 4. The ​flight ​experienced a "momentary altitude variation" while it was flying over ‌Odisha, leading to injuries to 13 passengers and four crew members, Air India said. The aircraft, ​carrying 137 ​passengers, including three infants, and ⁠eight crew members, landed safely in Delhi.

Probe progress

Initial description of incident

Air India had initially described the occurrence as a "brief turbulence-related event that caused a momentary change in altitude."

However, it was later classified as a "serious incident" by the DGCA and handed over to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder from the Airbus A320 involved in the incident have been secured for analysis.

Assistance offered

Passengers, cabin crew hospitalized

Thirteen passengers and four cabin crew members were hospitalized after the incident. While five passengers have been discharged, others remain under treatment and observation.

Air India said it was extending all necessary assistance to those affected and cooperating fully with investigators.

The probe has widened as reports suggest possible technical anomalies during the flight, including an autopilot disconnect and hydraulic system issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pilot screening

Pilots screened for psychoactive substances

Both pilots of the flight were subjected to mandatory psychoactive substance screening after landing.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said the pilot-in-command's initial screening result required confirmatory laboratory testing, with a final report awaited.

In light of this, the DGCA has de-rostered both pilots pending completion of the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leadership change

Increased regulatory scrutiny after operational disruptions

This incident comes at a sensitive time for Air India, which is under increased regulatory scrutiny after operational disruptions and aircraft shortages and the aftermath of the crash in Ahmedabad last year that killed 260 people.

The airline recently announced a leadership transition with Wilson stepping down and former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam set to take charge.

ADVERTISEMENT