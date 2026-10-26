Government to deploy AI to spot fake investor refund claims

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) is seeking to deploy 12 different AI tools to check who's legit and who's not.

These systems are designed around 28 types of fraud, from forged IDs to fake death certificates, and will cross-check claim details against official records.

If someone tries using the same contact info for multiple claims, the AI will flag it for review.

The whole setup phase should take four months, with support planned for up to three years to really lock down on fraud.