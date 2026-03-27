Government to restore LPG supply for industries

Boosting big sectors' operations

This boost mainly helps big sectors like steel, cars, textiles, chemicals, dyes, and plastics, industries that rely on LPG for specialized processes and may be exempted from switching to natural gas.

Companies will need to register with oil marketing firms and stick to usage rules.

States are also being nudged to make full use of their reform-linked allocations right away so these key sectors can keep running smoothly despite high fuel costs.