Government to restore LPG supply for industries
To help Indian industries cope with rising global fuel prices, the government proposed to raise the commercial LPG supply to 70% of what it was before the crisis.
This move, announced by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, is a 20% jump from previous levels.
According to Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal, it's all about keeping things balanced between what homes and businesses need.
Boosting big sectors' operations
This boost mainly helps big sectors like steel, cars, textiles, chemicals, dyes, and plastics, industries that rely on LPG for specialized processes and may be exempted from switching to natural gas.
Companies will need to register with oil marketing firms and stick to usage rules.
States are also being nudged to make full use of their reform-linked allocations right away so these key sectors can keep running smoothly despite high fuel costs.