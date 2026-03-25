Granola raises $125 million to build smarter AI note-taking tools

New AI features in the works

Granola already turns meeting talk into clear, quick summaries, but CEO Chris Pedregal wants to take it further.

He's planning new AI features that can actually act on your notes for you—not just store them.

With revenue up 2.5 times since the beginning of the year (as of mid-March) and a team of about 55 (and growing carefully), Granola is aiming to stand out in the crowded AI space by building tools that do more than just basic note-taking.