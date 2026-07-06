Graviss Group in talks to acquire Dunkin' India franchise
Big changes are brewing for Dunkin' in India!
Graviss Group, the folks behind Baskin Robbins, is reportedly in talks to grab Dunkin's franchise rights after Jubilant FoodWorks ends its 15-year run this December.
Even though Jubilant faced losses, Dunkin' plans to stick around with a fresh partner.
Graviss may revamp Dunkin' India menu
If Graviss lands the deal, expect a makeover: more local desserts, sugar-free treats, and a bigger menu could be on the way.
Right now, Dunkin' has just 27 stores here and hasn't been making much money.
On the other hand, Graviss is pretty solid: they run over 800 outlets across India and pulled in ₹354 crore for FY25 from their food business.
Besides Baskin Robbins, they also own Mayfair Banquets and Mumbai's InterContinental Marine Drive hotel.