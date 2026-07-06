Graviss Group in talks to acquire Dunkin' India franchise

Graviss may revamp Dunkin' India menu

If Graviss lands the deal, expect a makeover: more local desserts, sugar-free treats, and a bigger menu could be on the way.

Right now, Dunkin' has just 27 stores here and hasn't been making much money.

On the other hand, Graviss is pretty solid: they run over 800 outlets across India and pulled in ₹354 crore for FY25 from their food business.

Besides Baskin Robbins, they also own Mayfair Banquets and Mumbai's InterContinental Marine Drive hotel.