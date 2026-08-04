Graviton Research Capital offers ₹57L 2 month STEM internships
Business
Graviton Research Capital is offering stipends of up to ₹57 lakh for its two-month internship program to STEM grads who join their internship.
Interns dive into real projects in quantitative research, AI, and algorithm development, and top-performing interns are being considered for full-time research roles.
Firms boost high-frequency trading pay, skills
This isn't just about the money. Graviton and other firms like AlphaGrep (about ₹1 lakh per month) are raising the bar to attract top talent in high-frequency trading.
These internships give you hands-on experience from day 1 and set you up with skills that are in huge demand, making them a big deal for anyone eyeing a career in finance or tech.