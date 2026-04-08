Green Portfolio rolls out wealth roadmaps on small case platform
Green Portfolio just rolled out The Wealth Roadmaps, a new tool designed to help everyday investors hit big money goals like ₹25 lakh, ₹1 crore, or even ₹5 crore.
Available on the small case platform, it lets you start a systematic investment plan (SIP) with handpicked mutual funds that match your target.
Three SIP goals 25L 1Cr 5Cr
You get three options: aim for ₹25 lakh in 5-7 years (great if you're just starting out), ₹1 crore in 7-10 years for more structured growth, or go long-term with a ₹5 crore goal over a decade.
All plans use direct mutual funds to cut out middlemen and save on fees.
Green Portfolio takes care of building your portfolio, monitoring it regularly, and rebalancing when needed, all for an annual subscription starting at ₹1,800 (separate from fund charges).
So you get ongoing expert support to help keep your investments on track.