Green Portfolio rolls out wealth roadmaps on small case platform

Three SIP goals 25L 1Cr 5Cr

You get three options: aim for ₹25 lakh in 5-7 years (great if you're just starting out), ₹1 crore in 7-10 years for more structured growth, or go long-term with a ₹5 crore goal over a decade.

All plans use direct mutual funds to cut out middlemen and save on fees.

Green Portfolio takes care of building your portfolio, monitoring it regularly, and rebalancing when needed, all for an annual subscription starting at ₹1,800 (separate from fund charges).

So you get ongoing expert support to help keep your investments on track.