Greg Abel's Berkshire Hathaway increased Alphabet stake 224% in Q1

Alphabet spent $35.7B on AI

Alphabet's revenue jumped 22% to nearly $110 billion last quarter, mainly thanks to Google Cloud and booming AI products (AI cloud sales alone shot up nearly 800%).

YouTube ad revenue and subscriptions like YouTube Premium also grew, with total subscribers hitting 350 million users.

But all this AI innovation comes at a cost: Alphabet spent $35.7 billion on it in just one quarter and could hit $190 billion for the year!