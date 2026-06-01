Greg Abel's Berkshire to acquire Taylor Morrison for $8.5 billion

Berkshire offers $72.50 per share

Berkshire is paying $72.50 per share, a solid 24% above Taylor Morrison's recent price, and plans to keep the current leadership team under CEO Sheryl Palmer, who says Berkshire's backing will help them grow even more.

The deal uses only about 2% of Berkshire's massive cash reserves ($397 billion), and financial advisors Goldman Sachs and Moelis & Company helped make it happen.

Once finalized later this year, Taylor Morrison will go private and help strengthen Berkshire's spot in the homebuilding game.