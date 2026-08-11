Greg Abel's moves push Berkshire Hathaway highest since May 2025

Berkshire Hathaway just hit its highest share price since May 2025, all thanks to a strong second quarter and some bold moves by new CEO Greg Abel.

Taking over from Warren Buffett, Abel has started putting the company's huge cash pile to work, which has clearly boosted investor confidence.

In morning trading, Class A shares climbed 3.3% to $806,102.81, and Class B shares went up 3.1% to $537.74.